Zoots! Lockdown sounds of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Kinks and Elvis from Wiltshire garage

Band's singer Jamie Goddard previews Sounds of the 60s and 70s in next Lockdown Live

Lockdown Live!

Jamie Goddard

Lockdown Live V: Jamie from The Zoots

Facebook: @thezoots @arlingtonartsnewbury

Arlington Arts Lockdown Live gig on Friday features Jamie from The Zoots singing songs from The Sounds of the 60s & 70s show. The performance will be on a live stream from Jamie's garage in Wiltshire and will include songs from The Who, The Beatles, The Stones, The Kinks, Elvis, Elton John and more.

Live from 8pm - www.facebook.com/thezoots/live

