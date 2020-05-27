Zoots! Lockdown sounds of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Kinks and Elvis from Wiltshire garage
Wed, 27 May 2020
Jamie Goddard
Lockdown Live V: Jamie from The Zoots
Facebook: @thezoots @arlingtonartsnewbury
Arlington Arts Lockdown Live gig on Friday features Jamie from The Zoots singing songs from The Sounds of the 60s & 70s show. The performance will be on a live stream from Jamie's garage in Wiltshire and will include songs from The Who, The Beatles, The Stones, The Kinks, Elvis, Elton John and more.
Live from 8pm - www.facebook.com/thezoots/live
