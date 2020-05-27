Virtual folk festival raises £76,709 to support musicians who have lost their livelihoods

The Folk on Foot 2 virtual folk festival on bank holiday Monday, in support to musicians who’ve lost their livelihoods during the coronavirus lockdown, has raised an incredible £76,709.

The 'A-team' line-up of acts on the 7-hour bill included many Newbury favourites who have played our venues have big followings included Cara Dillon and Sam Lakeman, Chris Wood, Duncan Chisholm, Eliza Carthy, Frank Turner and Jess Guise, Gwilym Bowen Rhys, John Smith, Johnny Flynn, Kate Rusby and Damien O’Kane, Kathryn Tickell, Kitty Macfarlane, O’Hooley and Tidow, Richard Thompson, Rioghnach Connolly and Ellis Davies - all playing sets of 30 minutes each in their front rooms. Plus there was the online premiere of a behind the scenes film of The Unthanks shot during their recent 'Unaccompanied' tour and featuring beautiful performances at London’s Union Chapel.