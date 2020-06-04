Super proud of Watermill actor for Ian Charleston Award nomination

EXCITING news from The Watermill – cast member Billy Postlethwaite has been nominated for this year’s Ian Charleson Awards for his performance as Macbeth.

The annual awards celebrate performances by actors under 30 in a classical role. On hearing of the nomination, Watermill

artistic and executive director Paul Hart said he was “super proud” of the actor. He told N2: “We’re delighted that Billy has been nominated for an Ian Charleson award for his performance as Macbeth. The began life at The Watermill before embarking on a UK tour and transfer to Wiltons Music Hall in London earlier this year.

“Three actors from The Watermill ensemble have now been nominated for this award in recent years with Tyrone Huntley

recognised for his performance as Lysander in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Rebecca Lee for her portrayal of Friar Lawrence in Romeo and Juliet. It’s a great testament to our investment in young actors working with the ensemble; many of whom making their professional Shakespearean debuts."



More info on the awards: https://www.thestage.co.uk/news/shortlist-announced-for-2019-ian-charleson-awards