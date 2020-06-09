Evolving and revolving

JIM Crockatt may be best known for his larger scale hand-built rustic furniture, but more recently has turned to simpler pieces which you can see at the newburytoday online gallery.

Organic Furniture: “My work is predominantly making turned pieces which are mainly bowls, platters and boxes from oak, sycamore, ash and other native hardwoodsgrowing in Bucklebury Common, where I have my workshop.

“My philosophy is to like doing it and watching the piece of oak evolve and revolve into something never seen before. It’s a kind of magic...

“My techniques are limited to a blank piece of wood, a bandsaw to cut out the approximate shape, a lathe upon which to place the wood, a set of gouges to shape the wood, a selection of polishes and dies to finish the piece and my imagination to guide the lump of wood into a pleasurable piece to treasure and keep for ever.”



jimcrockattorganicfurniture.co.uk

