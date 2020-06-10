Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Send the kids Up, Up, Up and Away: live theatre on Zoom

Interactive show for 3 to 8s this Saturday

Trish Lee

trish lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Send the kids Up, Up, Up and Away: live theatre on Zoom

zoom theatre

There’s another great live theatre show for families on Zoom on Saturday - Super Stories with City Actors. It’s an online, interactive show called 'Up, Up, Up & Away' that is being presented by Creation Theatre Oxford.

Running time is approx 50 minutes. It follows the escapades of Captain Calamity & his able Apprentice in their big, blue, hot air balloon and is perfect for children aged between three and eight and their families. The show really is proving to be a hit with families on lockdown – they can experience the magic of theatre from the safety of their living rooms.

The show times are 11am and 2pm. 

Tickets available through Creation Theatre https://www.creationtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/up-and-away/

 

The company is on Twitter, Facebook, Stagedoor & Hoop. 

Twitter - https://twitter.com/SuperStoriesCA

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/events/277012520096325/

 

This is a link to a little video of some of the audience feedback so far: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a61Lze8LJI

 

 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Police incident in Hungerford

Police shut road after Hungerford 'incident'

Black Lives Matter protests to be held in Newbury this week

Black Lives Matter protests to be held in Newbury this week

Boy accused of raping underage girl

Court

Thatcham teenager releases EP during coronavirus lockdown

Thatcham teenager releases EP during coronavirus lockdown

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33