Send the kids Up, Up, Up and Away: live theatre on Zoom

There’s another great live theatre show for families on Zoom on Saturday - Super Stories with City Actors. It’s an online, interactive show called 'Up, Up, Up & Away' that is being presented by Creation Theatre Oxford.

Running time is approx 50 minutes. It follows the escapades of Captain Calamity & his able Apprentice in their big, blue, hot air balloon and is perfect for children aged between three and eight and their families. The show really is proving to be a hit with families on lockdown – they can experience the magic of theatre from the safety of their living rooms.

The show times are 11am and 2pm.

Tickets available through Creation Theatre https://www.creationtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/up-and-away/

The company is on Twitter, Facebook, Stagedoor & Hoop.

Twitter - https://twitter.com/SuperStoriesCA

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/events/277012520096325/

This is a link to a little video of some of the audience feedback so far: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4a61Lze8LJI