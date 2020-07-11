Time for tea at the Watermill, the cream of riverside theatres

WHILE the Bagnor theatre remains closed, on Monday, The Watermill will open an outdoor Riverside Café, serving lunch, afternoon tea and drinks in the beautiful gardens. The café will be open Monday to Saturday from noon to 6pm for customers to enjoy a selection of hot and cold dishes in a tranquil setting beside the River Lambourn.

The menu includes filled baguettes, salads, burgers and favourite traditional dishes, including fish and chips, as well as afternoon and cream teas. All dishes will be cooked to order and served to your table. A children’s menu will also be

available for younger guests.

Due to social distancing measures, the number of tables will be limited to ensure the safety of customers and staff; therefore, pre-booking is advised. Table bookings can be made by contacting the box office on (01635) 46044 during its opening hours between 10am and 6pm Monday to Thursday, or online at watermill.org.uk

Free parking will be available onsite in the theatre’s main car park.

Additional safety measures including hand sanitising stations and a one-way system to access toilet facilities will be in place at the venue. Customers will also be asked to provide their contact details to assist with NHS Test and Trace if they have not already done so when pre-booking a table.

While live performances continue to be prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Watermill remains closed for shows, events and outreach activities.The majority of its staff are currently on temporary furlough leave and sadly, like many other theatres, The Watermill’s future is uncertain. If you would like to support The Watermill during this period of closure, you can do so by:

Becoming a Friend

Donating online or calling the box office on 01635 46044 during opening hours

Purchasing a gift voucher for future use





Box office (01635) 46044 or online www.watermill.org.uk