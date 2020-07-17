Some Newbury Spring Festival treats for the weekend

While Newbury Spring Festival wasnn't able to present the usual fortnight of world-class music in May, not everything has come to a halt.

They are sharing two great opportunities to engage with the music that we're all missing so much. Ballet Central have recorded a wonderful video during lockdown and The Jive Aces have a live performance to share tomorrow (Saturday).

The Jive Aces had all shows postponed just before the lockdown so they decided to bring the music and fun straight to your computer, phone, tablet and TV with their JiveStream show. Live at 8.30pm, every day during the lockdown, they play an hour of swingin' music and quality banter with special guest call-ins, prize giveaways and more. This Saturday they're performing live and you can watch on Facebook (you don't have to be a member).

Ballet Central, the renowned graduate performing company, has created a unique online performance by the company’s dancers who are back at home across the UK and in countries worldwide following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Centrally Connected Performs, a new choreographic project realised in a three minute film, is inspired by a specially created piece of music by composer-in-residence Philip Feeney. With contributions from 27 student dancers and their individual choreography.

For more information on the project have a look on the festival website https://www.newburyspringfestival.org.uk where you can click a button to view the final video.

More details of plans for the Sheepdrove Piano Competition will also be released in the coming weeks, but do put the weekend of November 14/15 in your diary.

