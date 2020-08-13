Watermill theatre turns red

The Watermill Theatre was lit red on Tuesday, August 11 as part of the Red Alert campaign in solidarity with fellow arts venues and industry professionals nationally. The theatre joined over 300 venues around the UK turning their lights red to highlight the crisis facing the live events scene.

The Red Alert campaign aims to raise awareness about the threat of job losses within the arts sector and is a national call to the government to prevent venues from closing their doors for good.

The Watermill's artistic director Paul Hart said: "During this uncertain time, I’ve been moved by theatres up and down the country working their socks off to create inspired work and community projects in impossible circumstances. It is crucial to support the individuals who make this industry what it is and to prevent the huge potential loss of jobs."

The Watermill was one of the first venues to open its doors and welcome back audiences for a limited summer season of live performances in their gardens, starting with socially distanced Sherlock Holmes spoof The Hound of the Baskervilles and a concert performance of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot opens on Monday. However, it is still uncertain when the theatre’s auditorium, like all indoor performance venues across the country, will be open again.