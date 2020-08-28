Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Fri, 28 Aug 2020
Sarah Bosley
sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
01635 886655
At this time of year we would usually be following Newbury Youth Theatre as they head to the Edinburgh Fringe.
Here we look back at their successful productions from the past 12 years.
Click on the link below for our gallery.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
From the Fringe
Live music returns to Newbury
Kingsclere's village gallery with city pedigree
Wasing's first 5-day Medicine festival celebrates people and planet over bank holiday weekend
Zooming into Wonderland
Artist's fresh and witty eye
Man admits raping a child
Man who attacked woman 'severely beaten' in prison
A34 shut
Newbury dog rescue hero
Newbury restaurant escapes national chain's axe
Newbury town centre 24-hour traffic ban to end next month
Town centre road to close to vehicles from next week
New masterplan in the pipeline for town centre
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News