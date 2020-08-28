Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

From the Fringe

We take a look back at Newbury Youth Theatre's successful productions over the past 12 years.

Sarah Bosley

sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886655

At this time of year we would usually be following Newbury Youth Theatre as they head to the Edinburgh Fringe.

Here we look back at their successful productions from the past 12 years.

Click on the link below for our gallery.

From the Fringe

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man admits raping a child

Man admits raping a child

Man who attacked woman 'severely beaten' in prison

Man who attacked woman 'severely beaten' in prison

A34 shut

A34 shut following accident near between Abingdon and Didcot

Newbury dog rescue hero

Newbury dog rescue hero: 'I'd do it again in a heartbeat' as video goes viral

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33