Sculpture returns to West Leaze garden

PREPARATIONS are now well advanced for the sculpture world’s event of the year... modern sculpture finds a perfect setting...

These quotes, from two local news reports, are about a major exhibition of sculpture in 1969.

Now, the same garden, West Leaze near Aldbourne, again hosts a sculpture exhibition.

Wiltshire artists working in metal, bronze, stone, ceramic and glass will join more than 30 contemporary sculptors from across the country. Most have previously shown work at six exhibitions organised in the county since 2007 by voluntary organisation Friends of the Garden.

The Friends curator Lesley Andrews said: “I’m sure many of our regular visitors will be delighted to see new work by many of their favourite artists while for new visitors there will be lots to see in what is a beautiful landscape setting.”

Sculpture in a Landscape 1969 -2020 also takes a look back at the earlier event and features work by several of the artists from 1969.

One, William Pye, is still working on commissions and many local people will be familiar with one of those – the wonderful font in Salisbury Cathedral.

Arches, Johannes von Stumm

Hungerford artist Diana Barraclough and Fawley sculptor Johannes von Stumm, known to many for his Couple in Conversation at the Robin Hood roundabout in Newbury, will both be exhibiting.

Sculpture in the Landscape 1969-2020 runs at West Leaze, Ogbourne Road, Aldbourne SN8 2LD until 27, from 11am to 6pm, except on Mondays and Tuesdays when it will be closed.

A pop-up café on site serves light lunches, coffees and teas.

Entry is £7.50 including catalogue and accompanied under-18s are free.

In order to manage visitor numbers under current safety restrictions, tickets must be pre-booked on line at www.friendsofthegarden.org.uk where you will also find further details.