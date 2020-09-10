It's good to talk, say Newbury Crafters

A CRAFT demonstration held by the Newbury Crafter’s Network outside Pandora’s Box Emporium in Faraday Road, Newbury, on August Bank Holiday Monday, received a good turnout and a number of sales.

Crafter Gillian Hicks, who organised the event, said that there was a lot of interest in future craft workshops and fairs when social distancing allowed and it had been good to catch up with friends interested in crafting and actually have conversations sadly missing during lockdown. Crafting during these difficult times is very therapeutic.

The demonstration attracted new members to join the Newbury Crafter’s Network unit in Pandora’s.