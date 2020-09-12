Just enjoy, says Newbury artist Jacqui Franks

EARLIER this year Jacqui Franks opened her new bijou studio and gallery. It was completed at the beginning of the Covid-19 problem, so sadly there was no grand opening, although the Newbury artist hopes to hold an event when times are safer, but you can see her work on the @newburytoday online gallery.

Jacqui with her painting of wolves

Jacqui is well-known locally for her private one-to-one tuition, as well as in groups, following years of teaching at Newbury College. She has also been involved with two art groups in Newbury for the last 25 years and retired from the class she led in Speen to share their painting days as an artist.

Her students vary in age from 16 to 90, novices to highly-talented. She has also taught Aspergers, autistic and dyslexic 16- to 18-year-olds, who mounted an exhibition of their work at Arlington Arts. “I was so proud of them,” says Jacqui.

Her highlights have included showing at the Royal Academy twice and the Mall Wildlife Society and selling at both. She has been invited to exhibit at the online exhibition for The Wildlife Art Society International and The Newbury Art Group online exhibitions and sells her work around the UK and as far as Canada Australia and Africa.

She shares her many different techniques with pupils, using all mediums, with their individual qualities.

“It’s great to share all my techniques with students. There are no secrets, just fun and enjoying the results from painting.”

Herd Instinct

See more of Jacqui’s work in our @newburytoday online gallery

Visit her new website www.pineviewstudio. co.uk

ARTISTS! JOIN OUR ONLINE GALLERY

TAKE a look at the newburytoday online gallery, which is growing all the time – we are gradually adding artists’ work and featuring selected artists in N2. If you are an artist or maker living in the West Berkshire, North Hampshire and East Wiltshire areas, whose livelihood is wholly or largely dependent on your creative work, and wish to join the gallery, please send us your profile, tell us a little about your work, philosophy and techniques, together with eight examples of your work and we will print as many as we can over the coming weeks in the Newbury Weekly News, as well as adding you to the gallery. Email trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Rock Ptarmigan