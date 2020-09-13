Stroll among the sculpture at Shaw House

Altered States Open Air Sculpture Exhibition is open to visitors at Shaw House until September 27.

The expansive Orangery Lawns have been transformed into a sculpture park where visitors can wander around a varied array of sculpture in wood, metal, stone and metal resin and discover innovation and imagination encapsulated in traditional, modern and contemporary work that has been sourced throughout the country. All the works are for sale.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 11am to 4pm, seven days a week.

Families are welcome but are encouraged to respect the works. They are not interactive and for safety purposes, visitors are asked not to touch the sculptures. Government guidelines regarding the pandemic are to be observed at all times.

Sculptures are well spaced apart to allow social distancing within the grounds.





Shaw House opening information:

Monday to Friday: Visitors will have access to the grounds only. Toilets will be available.

Visitors are asked to please respect the space around those celebrating their weddings and other ceremonies within the main house.



Weekends: The house and grounds will be available. The shop and café will be open. The café will be running a take-out service. Toilets will be available and there will be limits on single person/households in the lifts.

