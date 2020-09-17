In Memoriam flags up the victims of Covid in Newbury's Goldwell Park

VISITORS to Newbury’s Goldwell Park can experience a temporary art installation called In Memoriam for the next week – from within its red and white flags or from a distance.

Created from bed sheets, it forms a giant red cross that is intended as a place of reflection, in tribute to those who lost their lives in the Covid-19 pandemic and all the NHS and care workers who have selflessly worked during the crisis.

Luke Jerram’s touring piece will stand for seven days from yesterday (Wednesday) until Tuesday.

Throughout the duration, the Corn Exchange team will be talking to local people about their responses to the artwork, capturing some of their poignant reflections for a short film, as a legacy for the community.

They would like to hear from anyone in the area who has been particularly affected by the themes of In Memoriam, either through loss or through support from the care sector, who would be comfortable sharing their reflections.

Contact hello@101outdoorarts.com

Constantly moving and creating new shadows in the weather, the In Memoriam flags stand together and connect us with the ever-changing environment and one another, representing the resilience and solidarity of our communities as we have, and continue to, face in these unprecedented times.

Luke Jerram’s multidisciplinary practice involves creating sculptures, installations and live arts projects. Many of his artworks are in permanent collections, including New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Wellcome Collection in London.

He also tours his art installations to festivals and museums around the world and his Museum of the Moon has been presented more than 150 times in 30 different countries, including at the Commonwealth Games in Australia, Glastonbury Festival and on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

A newly-commissioned audio track by artists from Massive Attack and Portishead – A Moment in Time – is available to download from the Corn Exchange website for you to listen to as you explore the installation.





The project is presented by the Corn Exchange and 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space, and Corn Exchange director Katy Griffiths says: “We are so proud to bring the latest work from this world-renowned artist to Newbury and it is a fitting way to mark what people from around the globe are currently experiencing.

“This outdoor installation allows people to keep their distance, but to still share this experience with others in our community.”