Windrush actor/poet performs for West Berks Black History Month

AS part of Black History Month (UK), which runs from Thursday, October 1, to Saturday, October 31, West Berkshire Museum is presenting online inspirational Spoken Word Music by acclaimed Windrush actor/poet Victor Richards.

The performance includes his recent three spoken word music videos of Windrush themes. Enjoy Victor’s unique style of performance and be inspired by his ‘edutainment’ spoken word.

Actor/poet/storyteller Victor was the London-born Leicester-bred son of Barbadian parents who came to Britain in the 1950s. His most popular Windrush one-man play Streets Paved with Gold is a long-running theatre and community play.

This is a pre-recorded event that can be accessed via West Berkshire’s YouTube channel, with ‘tickets’ on sale throughout October. Please allow 24 hours to receive your event link. If purchasing over the weekend, please allow 48 hours.

The suggested price is £5 per household, but all donations will be gratefully received and will help the museum continue its community events programme.

Visit www.westberkshireheritage.org/whats-on