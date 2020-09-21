Sozzled Hamlet in locked-down Elsinore

Horatio! And Hamlet in front rooms everywhere

17 – 20 September

Review by Jon Lewis

Creation Theatre Company’s latest live Zoom production is a two-hander where a sozzled Hamlet (Ryan Duncan), dressed in his customary black and isolating during lockdown in his apartment with social media for company, is online with his playfully stoic best friend Horatio (Nicholas Osmond, who also adapted the play). Horatio, because of his lower status than Hamlet, cannot end the call and we watch him suffering the slings and arrows of Hamlet’s maudlin introspection and existential worrying.

Whilst Hamlet speaks the lines Shakespeare wrote, although not in the order that the Bard wrote them, Horatio’s language is contemporary, and imbued with irony. Listening to Hamlet complain, Horatio quips acidly ‘not been enjoying the lockdown, then’, with Hamlet replying honestly, ‘to me it is a prison’. The conversation between the two is a droll game where they are playing two different sports, Horatio playing catch-up to Hamlet’s mood swings. We identify with Horatio whose adlibs are intended to tease audiences with a strong knowledge and understanding of the play.

There’s an intriguing plot twist where Horatio pretends to be the ghost of Hamlet’s father, role-playing somewhat dangerously, giving Hamlet by mis-design a motivation to kill his uncle. Horatio has some advantages over his royal superior, not least his understanding of the Zoom buttons, giving him the option to mute Hamlet when his whinging becomes too irritating.

This production works best when today’s lockdown traumas are integrated into Hamlet’s narrative. The witty comments about the Players who Hamlet wants to work with on a play having been out of work during lockdown reflect current problems of creative freelancers who are unemployed. Some of Polonius’ lines about his student days as an actor in Julius Caesar are reattributed to Horatio without any loss of context and the joke about how to fight with swords in a socially-distanced bout makes perfect sense in today’s world of readjustments.

The narrative ends somewhat abruptly, leaving the audience wanting more. Because the drama only focuses on early scenes in Hamlet, the experience is not quite as cohesive as Creation’s recent, brilliant production of The Merry Wives of WhatsApp, which returns 3-4 October, which I wholeheartedly recommend.

