Zoots! 1,000 live shows, 30 countries, now the Sounds of the 70s comes live to Arlington Arts

ENJOY the Sounds of the Seventies with The Zoots at Arlington Arts, Snelsmore, on back-to-back nights – Thursday, October 29, and Friday, October 30, at 8pm.

This amazing 70s tribute has it all in their live show, as they explore the monster sounds of T. Rex, Mud, Queen, Quo, The Jacksons, Bowie, Chic, Abba, The Sweet, The Rolling Stones and other amazing Seventies legends. From Glam Rock to Prog Rock, Motown to Disco – there’s something for everyone – you won’t help grooving to The Sounds Of The Seventies.

Ten months ago, Newbury Today's N2 reviewer Brian Harrington said: “The Zoots are all about fun and tonight they proved that in spades.

“Their choreographed stage moves, their costumes and an excellent slideshow backdrop all help to enhance the atmosphere, but at the heart of the show is the irrepressible enthusiasm of The Zoots, which is utterly infectious. Tonight Arlington really caught The Zoots bug."

The Sounds of the Seventies have wowed audiences in more than 30 countries – and now you can experience their smash 70s show in all its poptastic glory.

The Sounds of the Seventies feature five talented young performers called The Zoots, who’ve played more than 1,000 live shows, and performed at iconic venues like Old Trafford and the London Palladium. The show is accompanied by animation and exciting video footage throughout.

This performance will be adhering to social distancing guidelines.

For more information, visit https://arlington-arts.com/keeping-you-safe

Tickets are available for £17 online at www.arlington-arts.com or by calling the box office on (01635) 244246, Monday to Friday, 10am to 4.30pm.

All profits from Arlington Arts Centre go directly to Mary Hare school and national charity supporting deaf

children.