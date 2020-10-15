Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Wine and wishlists treat when you book a personal browsing slot at award-winning Hungerford Bookshop

Every Wednesday and Friday evening on the run-up to Christmas

EVER fancied a bookshop all to yourself?

Now you can book Hungerford’s award-winning independent bookshop for evening browsing sessions. Every Wednesday and Friday evenings from now until December 23 customers can phone up or go to https:// privatebrowsing.eventbrite.com to reserve their slot.

Most people are booking two consecutive sessions to make the most of browsing and choosing gifts in a relaxed environment. The bookshop will also be offering a glass of wine to add to the occasion, plus there will be ‘wish lists' on hand so that if a book or two catches your eye that you would like to be given then you can jot it down and leave it behind the counter ready to be bought by whoever you send in.

Co-owner Emma Milne-White says: “We thought we would designate some time for people who would like to restrict the number of people they mix with, but actually it has also caught the imagination of those that would like to shop without children, those who work in the week and those that would just like a bit of extra time and space to browse at leisure – it’s a bit of a treat which is important right now.”

The bookshop, along with many other retailers, is also encouraging people to shop early, thereby reducing busyness and queues – it also means you are less likely to be thwarted by a book going into a re-print.

Sessions cost £5 per person or bubble (maximum five people) which is refundable against any purchases. Call (01488) 683480 or visit the bookshop’s website in the Events section.

Tributes paid to man killed in A34 collision

Police appeal to find missing man

Eight arrested in connection with illegal hunting at West Berkshire beauty spot

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 14

