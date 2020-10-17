A little bit of whimsy does you good

NIGEL Williams is a sculptor and photographer who has also spent some time living and working near the Rocky Mountains in Western Canada. His workshop, home and library is now in Hungerford. After a professional career to date in computing, automotive design, animation, photography and multimedia, he is now fully engaged in creating sculpture and imagery.

“I create unique whimsical sculptures, mostly from brass and copper, and usually incorporating ‘found’ objects which have had a ‘quality’ life elsewhere."

His inspiration comes from Heath-Robinson, Rowland Emett, Keith Newstead and all sorts of other people and situations,

“but I am driven mostly by a desire to draw attention to the loss of the ability to design and manufacture quality goods from a country which used to be the centre of the industrial universe.



“I always try and make people laugh – my work is usually intended to be humorous, with each piece often being associated with a complex fantastical story describing its fictitious origin or ‘purpose’ (although there isn’t always a purpose...) usually, but not always, developed before I start work on the piece. I am content when somebody walks away with a smile on their face after seeing a piece of my work.”



Nigel is a member of Surrey Sculpture Society, a member of and administrator for the Oxford Sculptors Group and this year has been invited to become a member of the distinguished and historic Gloucestershire Guild of Craftsmen, “bringing a true link to the original Arts & Crafts movement, of which I am very proud”. View his page on their website: https://guildcrafts.org. uk/members/nigel-williams

“Pretty much all of my opportunities to exhibit and sell have been shut down or cancelled this year, including most of the events organised by the institutions in which I am involved. Also, importantly for me, most of my ‘raw material’ comes from sales and events, at which I spend a good deal of time during the summer, visiting and collecting material. These have all been cancelled this year, without exception. Fortunately, because I have been doing this for many years, I have a

considerable amount of ‘stock’ but this will not last forever. Any new material and equipment I use normally comes from small specialised businesses, which are now under serious threat in an economy badly damaged by the current health situation.”

Take a look at Nigel’s work on the newburytoday gallery. His extensive portfolio can be viewed at http://www.orlogikstudio. com/ 060-000sculpture.shtml

Lupine

FliTea