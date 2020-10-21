Glow in the dark art

Richard Francis Bellin specialises in luminescent artwork paintings that glow in the dark.

“I create my own glow in the dark paint using phosphorus pigments and hope to create works which change with light,” he says.

Richard is a resident artist at The Base at Greenham Park and runs workshops in life drawing, afternoon art, children’s

workshops and arté party birthday parties.

He has spent the last 12 months perfecting his groundbreaking photoluminescence artwork, creating his own paints,

formulating a concoction of phosphorus pigments and a variety of adhesives.

Each painting has the ability to capture the light emission from the absorption of photons. This in turn typically occurs when other photons are re-radiated.

He has literally created artwork that glows in the dark.

His aim has been to create a series that can be viewed in different stages – paintings that change with light.

Experimenting with ultra violet, natural and absent light, he has effectively accomplished his desire to illuminate the darkness.

See more of Richard’s work in the Newburytoday online gallery or at www.instagram.com/rickbellin_artwork