Here's how you do it: Newbury's urban sketcher shares a few tips

New book published by artist Isabel Carmona

Urban Sketching

Isabel Carmona

HOT off the press – this new Urban Sketching, an artist’s guide, by Newbury artist Isabel Carmona was published by The Crowood Press last week.

Isabel is an avid sketcher and is often seen around town sketchbook in hand, drawing local views and collecting stories that interest her.

She has shared her practice of urban sketching in this book, guiding the reader through
various exercises to get them hooked on drawing on location and offering ideas of various sketching techniques.

The cover and many of the exercises and examples are based on the Newbury views she loves.
Alongside her work, the book is illustrated in full colour with examples of other urban sketchers from all over the world, which she has curated and selected for their expertise in various techniques.

Interesting stuff. Copies are available direct from The Crowood Press www.crowood.com as well as all national bookstores and Amazon.

