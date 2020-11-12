Chris Evans' CarFest gears up for 2021 to support BBC Children in Need and other charities

CHRIS Evans’ family festival CarFest has announced a star-studded line up for the Covid-compliant ‘Camp’ CarFest South at Laverstoke Park Farm, half-an-hour from Newbury, near Overton, from August 27 to 29, 2021. Tickets are available now from www.carfest.org

Rick Astley, James Blunt, James Bay, All Saints and Texas top the music bill and as well as artists appearing on big screens there will be viewing pods in front of the stages so guests can party the night away in style and safely. CarFest South has also gathered together some of the country’s top DJs to spin the decks and keep the festival vibes flowing on the Club CarFest Stage, with performances from Gok Wan, Kate Lawler and an epic DJ Battle from top kid’s entertainers Dick and Dom.

AND... you can take your dancing shoes, as capacities will be reduced and the amount of space increased to ensure social distancing (and grooving) can still take place during the live performances.

Foodies, prepare your taste buds to tingle… the kitchen stage will be hosting celebrity chefs and bake-off winners, as well as Michelin star restaurants delivering a programme of culinary fun. From Candice Brown and James Martin to Prue Leith and José Pizarro – the great line-up will be cooking up a storm and doing what they do best throughout the weekend.

Camp CarFest is described by fans as ‘the biggest-ever village fete’ with a mission to bring the true spirit of family to life. The events team has designed the festival to be fully covid-compliant, so friends and family can enjoy the usual treats from their favourite summer festival with special measures in place to ensure everybody’s safety.

CarFest was created by Evans in 2012 with the sole purpose of raising funds for UK children’s charities and over the past nine years has successfully raised more than £16m for BBC Children in Need. In 2021 Camp CarFest aims to raise a further £2m for its charity partners – BBC Children In Need, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Rainbow Trust, Starlight Children’s Foundation and Teenage Cancer Trust.

A limited-edition double vinyl album featuring some of the greatest live performances by the CarFest Supergroup has also been launched and is available to pre-order now for £30, with all proceeds going to the festival’s five UK children’s charities.

Roger Daltrey, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Gary Kemp, Rob Brydon, Sharleen Spiteri, KT Tunstall, Ricky Wilson, Beverley Knight and The Feeling all feature. Curated and produced by Richard Jones from The Feeling, this very personal collection of live performances was recorded across three shows from CarFest North and South 2019 and CarFest South 2018. The double vinyl album features 19 amazing tracks including 9 to 5, Delilah and I Predict a Riot and comes with a double CD featuring an additional seven tracks.

Tickets on sale now and are only available online at www.carfest.org