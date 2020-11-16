Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

You could win £25,000 and support Newbury Spring Festival with West Berkshire Lottery

Music festival looks forward to 2021 bounce back but still needs your help

NEWBURY Spring Festival manager Ashley Morris says they’re looking forward to a return in 2021.

Plans for next year are progressing with some exciting musicians signing up for the festive fortnight from May 8-22. Those plans will depend entirely on any Government restrictions in place.

The festival is fortunate in having been awarded funding which allows it to continue, but as they face the 2021 season with drastically reduced audiences, income will of course be affected.

Visit www.NewburySpringFestival.org.uk to find out how to donate towards the costs of keeping the Festival secure for 2021 and beyond.

You could win £25,000 and support Newbury Spring Festival at the same time by entering the West Berkshire Lottery.

Easyfundraising.org.uk is the easiest way to raise money for Newbury Spring Festival. Shop with any of more than 2,700 retailers and a percentage of what you spend is donated to the festival at no additional cost to you: https://www.
easyfundraising.org.uk/causes/ newburysf/

