Ufton Nervet artist believes in the healing power of the world around us

Ufton Nervet artist Francis Salvesen only last year launched his career as an artist. Like many artists and makers, when coronavirus lockdown hit all his upcoming exhibitions were cancelled or postponed and the gallery exhibiting his paintings in Bristol (Gallery du 808) had to close for the foreseeable future. Francis has work in the Newburytoday online gallery.

“I feel my works truly embody the current zeitgeist in caring for the environment and I hope that by celebrating the stunning landmarks of Great Britain I can inspire everyone to live truly seeing what beauty is around them.

"A passionate and vibrant modern vision of British landscape painting in oil on canvas, my creations bring to life the natural beauty of Britain’s best-loved landmarks,” says Ufton Nervet artist Francis Salvesen.

“Here, cloud formations, seasons, radiant light and colours affect our mood and conscious thought, and inspire poetry as well as painting, words and paint inextricably twinned together as I take you on a journey around the British Isles and beyond, capturing in an eternal medium momentary sunbeams of light and refracted layers of detail. Together we share a voyage of discovery, an exciting journey searching for the hidden treasures of the natural world, immortalised through art.”

Francis’ paintings also raise important questions about how our countryside can be tended, while still allowing the necessary development of progress. His goal is to inspire others to visit new landmarks, experience the wonders of the outdoors and the healing power of the world around us.

A patron of the Association for the Protection of Rural Scotland, he has worked in renewable energy and sustainable forestry.

“My lifelong personal passion for the British landscape and experience in windfarm development have given me insights into both the need to preserve and also develop the landscape in a sensitive and sustainable way.



“From sneaking through the art room window at school from the age of eight to endlessly draw and paint, my passion for art continued during my career in the army – where any free time was spent painting scenery.”

Francis is entirely self-taught and has developed his work throughout his life, alongside diverse careers across many different continents. However, he has only recently adopted art as a full-time career. He held his first exhibition Great British Art in November 2019 at La Galleria in London (Royal Arcade, Pall Mall), presenting an interpretation of the UK’s most inspiring historic and natural landmarks, including views of the British coastline, iconic waterfalls, seasonal woodlands and atmospheric mountains.

Check out more of Francis’ paintings on the @newburytoday gallery https://bit.ly/3fmFp58

His works are currently available to purchase online at www.brilliantbrushstrokes.co.uk

Giants Causeway

The Needles, Isle of Wight



St Michael's Mount