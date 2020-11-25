Video report: Inside the set of Newbury's panto

Rehearsals are well underway for this year's socially-distanced panto Aladdin, which opens next week at Newbury's Corn Exchange.

The talented cast, which includes Hungerford born George Olney, who will play Aladdin, as well as returning stars Philip Elvy and Ben Barrow, welcomed NWN photographer Phil Cannings in to have a quick peek at how things are going.

Joining them on stage are Ben Harlow as the evil Abanazar, Susan Harrison as Wishee Washee, Nikita Johal as Princess Jasmine, Emily Mae as Celia Siri, William Beckerleg and Gleanne Purcell Brown.

The pantomime is written and directed by Corn Exchange favourites Plested and Brown – Adam Brown, Clare Plested and Amanda Wilsher – who promise it will have all the traditions and magic of pantomime, plus a few extra surprises.

The Corn Exchange is following all industry and Government Covid-19 guidelines; the cast are in a bubble with regular Covid testing, audience members will need to wear masks throughout the performance unless they are exempt, and there will be Perspex dividing screens between households.

Audiences can book with confidence, knowing that if they are unwell with Covid-19 symptoms or having to self-isolate their tickets can be transferred, credited to their account or refunded.

Aladdin runs from Thursday, December 3 until Sunday, January 3. Booking details at www.cornexchangenew.com/panto