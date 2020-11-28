Magical festive journey on lantern trail along Newbury's Kennet & Avon Canal

WHEN the annual Festival of Light: Lantern Procession through the town centre had to be cancelled because of Covid, that creative bunch at the Corn Exchange reimagined an alternative - a trail starting at St Nicolas’ Church, Newbury.

Taking visitors on a magical festive journey along the Kennet and Avon Canal, the one-off event will feature unique, highly-crafted lanterns by Thingumajig Theatre, Handmade Parade, Rag and Bone as well as other artists from across the country.

The event is free, but visitors will be required to book a timeslot between 5pm and 8pm where they can experience the trail with other members of their household or social bubbles.

The Corn Exchange is also encouraging families to get creative and help illuminate Newbury by bringing their very own handmade lantern to the event. Activity packs with materials and instructions are available for collection from 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space in Greenham, from 11-1pm and 2-4pm on Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6 (pre-booking required).

The Winter Lantern Trail will take place from Friday, December 11 to Sunday, December 13, starting at the church. Visitors will be required to maintain social distancing, and masks must be worn when queuing for the trail and when within two metres of other people. Tickets are now available. For more information and to reserve your tickets visit the Corn Exchange website, www.cornexchangenew.com or call the box office on 0845 5218 218 (calls cost 2p per minute plus your telephone company’s standard access charge).