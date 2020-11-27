West Ilsley musician invites you to a Nut-Cracking Christmas Concert in aid of Barnardo’s

THE Korros Ensemble – Camilla Pay, harp; Eliza Marshall, flute, and Nick Ellis, clarinet, who formed in 2001 during the musicians’ studies at the Royal Academy of Music – are performing a virtual Christmas chamber concert in aid of Barnardo’s, which will be available on demand online. It’s been a devastating year for musicians but they are looking to the positive.

The chamber trio’s fundraiser will feature festive favourites, including a ‘reimagined’ Nutcracker Suite, staged at the renovated old chapel in West Ilsley, where clarinettist Nick lives. The ensemble held an outdoor performance there in August for villagers, but this latest performance will be for charity, with ticket proceeds going to Barnardo’s.

The concert will be presented by Welsh harpist Catrin Finch, official harpist to the Prince of Wales from 2000 to 2004, and RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Divina de Campo will be making a fun cameo appearance.Due to pandemic restrictions, the event will be pre-recorded and made available to ticketed viewers from 7pm on Thursday, December 17.

Nick said: “2020 has presented a whirlwind of emotions, and it is been great to focus on a positive venture. We are thrilled to present this year’s Nut-Cracking Christmas Concert in aid of Barnardo’s.”

Flautist Eliza Marshall – who performs in the West End musical The Lion King – said: “We’re not the type to sit and watch the world go by, so when the opportunity came around to host an event at a time where live music events are so few and far between, we simply could not refuse.”

Harpist Camilla Pay said: “Korros Ensemble’s passion and love for music will easily translate into the homes of our viewers and we look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to our on-demand virtual event.

“It’s our first time using TicketCo TV’s multi-purpose broadcasting platform and we have been impressed by the company’s modern approach to broadcasting and selling tickets which makes our job of delivering a memorable show much easier.”

TicketCo global key account manager Joe Edwards said: “It is great to partner with such an innovative group who are using modern technology in such a refreshing way to help Barnardo’s.”

Tickets booked before December 14 will be included in a festive prize draw, with prizes including a stay at The Pot Kiln at Frilsham, a Thai cooking class and a family holiday on the Isle of Wight.

Devia Gurjar from Barnardo’s said: “The vulnerable children Barnardo’s supports need us now more than ever.

“As we enter a challenging winter season, many more families are falling into poverty, and the pandemic is wreaking havoc on children’s mental health and increasing their risk of harm at home, online and in the community.

“All this means too many children and young people will be deprived of the chance to enjoy the festive

season.

“With the help of this prize draw held by the Korros Ensemble, we can raise vital funds to support vulnerable children through this crisis and beyond.”

To book tickets, visit the website https://bit.ly/2IVijq7