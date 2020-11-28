Modern Makers collective set out stall at virtual Christmas market

AFTER the success of last year’s Christmas market at Yattendon, the Modern Makers Collective are back with a special online Christmas Market, featuring a talented assortment of local makers, artists, designers and craftspeople selling their beautiful work.

Supporting local artists and makers is the main aim, and through this new online platform they hope to bring them to a larger audience. All the makers have been extremely busy creating beautiful objects and there are hundreds of items on offer.

Aimée Payton says: “Having spent the last year planning the event in the village hall at Yattendon, with extra measures for Covid-19 safe shopping, Lorna McCurdy and I were devastated when the second lockdown was announced. However with the support of the makers we have rallied to create an exciting online market with some truly stunning handmade goods. Perfect if you are looking for unique gifts to give this year, or for something special to treat yourself. The charm of an object made by the hands of a skilled craftsman is unmatched.”

Lorna McCurdy says: “A wonderful array of different handmade gifts and artworks are available, from pottery and leather bags, to cheeseboards and notebooks. We are really excited to have invited new makers to join Modern Makers Collective, including Ruth Bridges and Charlotte Berry, who are both extraordinary jewellers inspired by natural forms but with very different styles.”

Modern Makers Collective – Online Christmas Market is online now and runs to December 15 at

www.modernmakerscollective.co.uk

n Bookbinder Lorna McCurdy focusses on combining beauty and structural strength in books that are made to last a lifetime.

n Aimée Alice Payton uses exquisite textiles to create lampshades which are full of colour, life and stories. She also makes wax wraps, perfect for storing food.

n Thorn Smith is a furniture maker who focusses on the natural movement and grain of the tree in his work, using mainly oak.

n Harriet Coleridge has been a practising potter for nearly 40 years, at one time at Aldermaston Pottery. Her porcelain and stoneware with carbon trap shino glazes create dramatic effects enhanced with gold lustre brushwork.

Anne Payton is a local landscape painter and printer who creates vividly textural and dynamic oil paintings and watercolours, inspired by the shifting seasons.

Charlotte Berry hand makes ethically sourced heirloom jewellery inspired by the idea of personal treasures and good luck charms. She makes wearable amulets for modern life.

Victoria Baker creates beautifully constructed, hand stitched, bespoke handbags in a range of exciting colours with linings in suede.

Ruth Bridges makes jewellery finished to a meticulously high standard inspired by rock formations and pebbles smoothed and hollowed by the elements, map symbols and mathematical

drawings.

Candida Kennedy is an illustrator specialising in personalised maps, working in ink and watercolour. She also makes adorable needle felt mice.

During lockdown Pea Brodhurst stockpiled clay, bottles of turps and tubes of paint in preference to loo paper and created her naughty pieces titled ‘Covid wild swimmers’, as well as intricate nightlights and stunning paintings.

Jane Body runs courses in wreath making from her medieval barn in Stanford Dingley and will be providing both her beautiful finished wreaths and kits for you to make at home.



Pea Brodhurst “Whose Pool is it Anyway?”





Aimée Alice Payton – Handstitched silk lampshade