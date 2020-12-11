Newbury's panto just what we all need to Wishee Washee the Covid blues away

Aladdin, at the Corn Exchange, Newbury, until January 3

Review by ROBIN STRAPP

IT’s panto time at the Corn Exchange – oh yes, it is! – and it’s wonderful to be back in the theatre that has been transformed with new seating and is Covid-19 secure.

There was much excitement in the audience as we entered the beautifully decorated auditorium, with hanging coloured lanterns and strings of lights to help us get in to the Christmas spirit.

Refreshingly modern and wittily written by Plested and Brown, we prepared to take off on a magic carpet ride adventure in this year’s stunning production of Aladdin.

With a bright, sparkling set and glittering costumes, the exceedingly hard-working and strong cast filled the stage with festive cheer as they welcomed us with the opening number I’ll Be There For You – and we are so glad they are.

Ben Harlow is the decidedly nasty Abanazar, a dead ringer for Joe Exotic in his animal print costume – certainly the villain who is determined to find Aladdin for assistance in his evil plans to find the magic lamp. He has an Apple watch to help him. Well, it’s a watch with a real apple that he uses to summon Celia Siri (the delightful Emily-Mae) to help him.

Every panto needs a Dame and Philip Elvy returns this year as Widow Twankey, who runs the laundry, giving a brilliant performance with every costume change more outlandish than the last. Her son Aladdin, the charming, charismatic, rollerskating George Olney from Hungerford, who first made his stage appearance in Newbury as junior cast member over 13 years ago, is impressive. He has fallen in love with Princess Jasmine (Nikita Johal) and is determined to find a way to enter the palace, ingeniously hiding in a huge Amazon box and hopes to marry her.

Susan Harrison gave an exuberant portrayal as Wishee Washee, played as a cheeky dog with a risqué, bubbly performance that everyone loved. Her improvised rap, using the names of youngsters who had birthdays, was so clever utilising her experience as a member of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. Aladdin is tricked by Abanazar to climb down into the cave to retrieve the magical lamp and meets Gerald the ginger Genie (Ben Barrow), who is hilarious.

But how to escape and find Princess Jasmine while the rest of the cast travel by plane? Aladdin uses a magic carpet in a spectacular flying scene (now how did they do that?).

There is excellent support from Gleanne Purcell Brown and William Beckerleg, who had us all exercising as Joe Wicks in a workout session.

Adam Brown’s spirited direction is playful, fun and bang up to date, with loads of local references and groan-making jokes.

There is so much to enjoy in this spectacular show for both adults and families – it’s a must-see show and an absolute Christmas tonic.



