Newbury's carolling Cecilia brings cheer to Saturday shoppers

MORE than £200 was raised by the Cecilia Consort carolling group outside St Nicolas’ Church in an hour on Saturday afternoon.

Father Christmas, aka Zachary Rae, collected money from passers-by and both Newbury Cancer Care and The Cecilia Consort 30th Anniversary Fund will share the collection equally.

The idea to get together came from local musicians Fiona Bennett and John Heritage, who decided it was time to bring a little Christmas cheer to Newbury shoppers, so they contacted St Nicolas’ Church and their Cecilia Consort pals and together made up an octet of Cecilians past and present.

The group used to sing en masse in John Lewis, but this year things are so different – they were distanced and doing everything by the book.

The choralists sang everyone’s favourite carols and raised money for the choir’s forthcoming 30-year anniversary recording, with half going to Newbury Cancer Care.

“It was just so lovely to see some of the Cecilians and to sing again,” said Fiona Bennett.