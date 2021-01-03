Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Sun, 03 Jan 2021
Trish Lee
trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
01635 886663
A great painting of snow - White Hart Track at Hampstead Norreys - by Kevin Scully. Check out our online gallery for many more works by local professional artists and makers:
https://bit.ly/3rPY4MM
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
Pictures for all seasons
Burghclere served a baroque banquet
Running Newbury's Razzamataz
Search for Newbury's young wildlife photographers
Newbury Town Band Watership Brass at 40
How to view Korros Ensemble's nut-cracking Christmas concert
Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 1
Weather warning issued for West Berkshire
Man left with life-threatening injuries following collision
Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 2
Motorist fined while trying to save dying man
Drive-thru Costa planned for B&Q car park
£345,000 spend to restart estate project approved
Ray of light as vaccine centre planned
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News