Lockdown 3: Newbury Corn Exchange refunding tickets for events up to February 22

Following the government announcement last night as we move into the third lockdown, the Corn Exchange, the Learning Centre and The Base remain closed until at least Monday, February 22.

The spring season of events was already on sale so all those who have booked tickets for events during this time will be contacted in the order in which they were expected to take place. Should it become necessary to cancel events scheduled for after February 22, it will be managed a two-week rolling basis.

Obviously there is a large number of customers for the venue to contact and in order to reduce costs the Corn Exchange is using the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, so the entire team is working greatly reduced hours which may mean there is a delay in responding to enquiries.

Box office phone lines will be open between 10am and midday from Monday to Saturday or you can e-mail boxoffice@cornexchangenew.co.uk

Director Katy Griffiths said: “We know how important the arts and creativity can be to help support mental health and wellbeing, particularly at times like this.

“We will be continuing our Contactless Creativity project, so please take a look at these free online arts activities.

“Or if you or someone you know does not have access to the internet and would benefit from having these activities being delivered weekly, please e-mail boxoffice@cornexchangenew.co.uk or call the box office between 10am-12pm Monday - Saturday to sign up. Please keep an eye out on our website and social media for more details of online activities in the coming days.

“We will keep you updated as the situation changes and thank you for your understanding and continued support at this challenging time.”

https://cornexchangenew.com