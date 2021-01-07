Newbury's 13-year-old singer songwriter with 25k followers and rising

THIRTEEN-year-old Olivia McBeth is about to turn 14, but she’s already a singer/songwriter with three songs on all the

streaming platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Amazon. The songs have all been written by Olivia in the past year, the most recent two recorded at Studio 91 in Newbury.

A former pupil at Highclere’s Thorngrove School, Olivia is now a boarder at Lord Wandsworth College in Hook. “I board at LWC, meaning I sleep there during the week which I absolutely love but it means that my weekends are all about music.”

She started singing when she was very young but it was this year that she decided to take it more seriously.

“During lockdown I was really looking for things to do so I started to write songs. This was when I wrote my first single all lies.

Due to lockdown Olivia’s only option was to record at home. Using a microphone and laptop she produced all lies in her bedroom.

“I released all lies on June 22 and to this day it is my most successful song so far, with around 10k streams across all platforms.

“After the amazing response to all lies my social media’s started to grow, widening my audience and I decided to write another song.

“This was when I wrote my next single Losing me and then I recorded the song at Studio 91 in Newbury. You can really tell the difference in sound quality between my bedroom in all lies and the studio in Losing me.

Finally, last month she released her newest song called Best Of Luck.

“I also recorded this at Studio 91 and this is definitely my favourite song so far.

“I am lucky enough to now have an audience of around 25,000 followers across social media so the response to my new song has been great and I am looking forward to seeing where this song goes.”



Olivia cites her major influences as Ariana Grande and Mae Muller. “I have got a lot of my singing mannerisms from Ariana and the way I write is inspired by Mae. I love their songs and they are my role models in the music world.

“In the future, I would love to pursue singing and carry on with what I am doing now. Writing and producing songs and sharing them with the world.”

You may have caught Olivia playing her new song on Kennet Radio on Monday. If not, listen to her here:



https://open.spotify.com/artist/6ym2ZgPbiUUu1BZOwX8XeH? si=2OeQII1nTH2dbyNwebTizA

https://youtube.com/channel/UCHI_aumlER5AlKuA4z1zXPg