Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Winter trees: another seasonal painting from our Newbury Today online gallery

Clive Eastland's pastels capture the elusive qualities of light and shade

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Winter trees: another seasonal painting from our online gallery

Winter Trees, another atmospheric seasonal painting from the @newburytoday online gallery - this time a pastel by Clive Eastland, who captures the elusive qualities of light and shade.

Take a look at the newburytoday online gallery. We opened it at the start of the pandemic to support our local artists by getting their work seen by a wide audience after exhibitions, demonstrations and workshops were closed.  

If you are an artist or maker living in the West Berkshire, North Hampshire and East Wiltshire areas, whose livelihood is wholly or largely dependent on your creative work, and wish to join the gallery, please send us your profile, tell us a little about your work, philosophy and techniques, together with eight examples of your work and we will print as many as we can over the coming weeks in the Newbury Weekly News, as well as adding you to the gallery.

Email trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

HGV overturns on M4

HGV overturns on M4 between Theale and Newbury

Waste left uncollected in West Berkshire

Rubbish left uncollected in West Berkshire

Fundraising pages created for man who sustained life-changing injuries in collision

Fundraising pages created for man who sustained life-changing injuries in collision

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 6

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of January 6

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33