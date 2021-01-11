Friends of West Berks Museum wound up

The Friends of West Berkshire Museum has been wound up and all residual monies are being given to the museum.

The group was set up after the Wharf Street museum was reopened after major refurbishment, in 2014.

Museum curator Janine Fox said: “This was very useful as a sounding board in the initial phase after re-opening in 2014, but by 2017 we struggled to find enough volunteers to maintain it when members wished to step down.”

The Friends Group raised some funds which were used, with their agreement, to buy equipment for the museum collections store and a new display case for the museum.

“At the same time, 2014-2017, general volunteering at the museum grew rapidly and our now group of 60 volunteers support a wide range of activities and give regular feedback, for example we have volunteers on the Collections Development Panel, which discusses new acquisitions and loans, we also have volunteers involved in the research and development for exhibitions and events often steering the themes and content for these public programmes.

“The museum is also continuously seeking feedback from its audiences in order to feed into planning and programming.

“Collectively this ongoing support has been critical to the museum’s success and we hope to develop these relationships further to ensure there remains an open dialogue between museum, volunteers and communities. “