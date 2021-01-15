Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Contactless Creativity helps people living in West Berkshire stay creative

Newbury Corn Exchange online tasks

contactless creativity

THE Corn Exchange Contactless Creativity project helps people living in West Berkshire stay creative. Running since September, the project offers those who are currently shielding or who don’t have access to the internet the opportunity to feel connected at a time when they may be having less frequent contact with their friends and family or are unable to take part in their usual pastimes.

Each week a different artist presents creative activities that can be accessed online or, for those who do not have access to the internet, can be delivered as a pack to homes by volunteers.

These packs include activity sheets and materials for creative tasks such as painting or writing. Recipients also receive audio messages from the artist that talk through the creative exercises.
Visit https://cornexchangenew. com to find out how to take part.

