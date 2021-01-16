Listen to Newbury busking band's sound for these times

N2 readers may remember that much-loved Newbury busking band The Station released their first Christmas single in 2020 – well now they have a new year follow-up with the appropriately titled Start Again, which takes a short, sharp melodic look at the state we’re all in and comes to the conclusion that maybe the re-set button doesn’t exist…

Singer Dylan Morris explains: “We wrote Start Again in response to the scary chaos of our world.

“Covid, the climate crisis and troubling issues like nationalism and Brexit have engulfed our times, so it’s tempting to turn back the clock to a more familiar reality.

“But the young generation has a huge weight to carry in solving these problems. The song suggests that it’s not as easy as just slipping back into a rose-tinted memory of a bygone era. We have to go forward, building and learning from the days before.

“Maybe we can’t start again, but we can be better at living and we should at least give it a go!”

I suspect they may be on to something there.

In the meantime Louie and Dylan Morris and Josh Hensby are back in songwriting mode while also working hard for those all important A-level assessments and though they can’t cheer up Newbury shoppers again for a while yet, they’re looking forward to hitting the streets once more, when the latest lockdown ends.

Start Again is available on Ragged records from most platforms and can be found at this link:

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/thestation/start-again

TRISHLEE