Newbury Corn Exchange appeal raises whopping £126k in 3 months

There's some much-needed good news from the Corn Exchange this week. Since the launch of Save Your Corn Exchange: Fund the Future campaign, generous supporters have rallied round and raised an amazing £126,100.15, meaning that the arts organisation has not only reached but exceeded the fundraising target to help protect its future.

On a note of caution, however, they will need to ‘redouble their efforts’ for 2021.

When the target of £100,000 was set in October, the venue was in the process of reopening and restarting activities, after Covid restrictions closed down the live entertainment industry and halted workshops and classes, but the subsequent closures, including the forced cancellation of the pantomime Aladdin after just two weeks, devastated ticket income and has inevitably led to a growing loss of income.

Director Katy Griffiths said: “I am overwhelmed by your generosity and truly grateful for all of the support we’ve received from our local community. Your donations are helping to protect the future of the Corn Exchange and all the work we do, so that when the time comes we will still be here and able to reopen our doors and provide all of the creative activities we know you’ve missed.

“Although the pandemic had a huge impact on the work we were able to deliver in 2020 and with our fantastic staff furloughed for much of the year, we still managed to work with tens of thousands of you – from moving our courses and classes online and the launch of our Contactless Creativity project providing isolated older and vulnerable people access to creative activities each week, to our Winter Lantern Trail and the all too brief times we were open during the autumn for performances and film.

“It is truly humbling to see how much our work means to you all, knowing how much you all want the Corn Exchange to survive and ensure we are here in the future has really helped us to stay positive in the face of this unprecedented crisis.”

So, although the campaign ends on a high, over the coming months they will need to redouble fundraising efforts

“Even in a ‘normal’ year we would need to raise £200,000 to ensure all of our activities can take place and it feels that 2021 is still going to be far from normal,” said Katy.

“So please do look at our website for information about all the ways to support us, including becoming a Member or Companion, setting up a regular donation or leaving a legacy.

“We believe passionately that the arts make a difference in people’s lives and so we will continue our fundraising efforts to ensure that we can carry on supporting our community with all the work we do.”

