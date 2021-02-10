Parliament marks LGBT+ History Month with online arts events

UK Parliament is hosting online arts and culture events that focus on LGBT+ history.

It has invited students from Winchester School of Art to tell the stories of the LGBT+ records held by the Parliamentary Archives. With on-site tours and in-person activity still suspended, this is one of two online events focusing on LGBT+ art, culture and history that Parliament is offering as part of the celebrations to mark the current LGBT+ History Month.

In Winchester School of Art: reviving LGBT+ history’ next Thursday (February 18), 6pm, Parliament hands the mic over to the students.

The Parliamentary Archives and Winchester School of Art tasked students on the BA (Hons) Graphic Arts course to respond creatively to the LGBT+ records held by the archives and they came up with unique and imaginative projects to tell the story of LGBT+ legislative history, which they present in this 60-minute talk. They used a variety of mediums to create work on themes such as the difficulties faced by the LGBTQ+ community throughout history, the values of the Pride movement and the experience of being lesbian in today’s world.

BA (hons) Graphic Arts senior teaching fellow Ian Jackson said: “It was an incredible experience for our graphic arts students to see and learn about the important LGBT+ material contained within the Parliamentary Archives. The material highlighted to students the unique challenges of LGBT+ issues and agendas over time and within the context of equality today.

“From this, students embraced the challenge of engaging with archival research to inspire contemporary visual outcomes. This collaboration has enabled students to produce an informed, relevant, and exciting range of work across digital and print media.”

LGBT+ history goes online with Queer histories from the Palace of Westminster a 45-minute talk on Thursday, February 25, 6pm, described as a “smorgasbord commemorating hidden queer histories from the Palace of Westminster” this talk explores themes of good kingship, the role and authority of the church in matters of a carnal nature, the impact of legislation on fleshly behaviour and sexuality as a political lever.”



Visit https://bit.ly/2Z36LWH for more information and to book tickets for these events