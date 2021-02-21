Hampstead Norreys' travelling painter explores new directions

THE pandemic, and lockdown in particular, has forced many of us to explore new directions, including painter Kevin Scully.

At this year’s Open Studios, the Hampstead Norreys artist will be exhibiting a selection of sculptures created from a range of materials including plaster, hessian and straw, as well as new paintings in oil, watercolour, and pastel from his home studio.

Some of these sculptures will eventually be cast in bronze, but others will be sold as one-off pieces mounted on oak plinths.

Each will be relatively small in scale, and the materials used in their creation will reflect the rawness of the subject matter; a collection of animals to include, among others, a rhino, an elephant, a grizzly bear, a vulture and a warthog.

These are not cute and cuddly creatures, but instead they represent the more rugged side of nature with its rough and sometimes unpredictable jagged edges. The pieces in bronze will be available to pre-order.

As Kevin leads regular painting holidays abroad, the last 12 months have been particularly difficult due to travel restrictions, and although this has meant the cancellation of several planned trips both in the UK and abroad, he has collected enough reference material from previous years to produce a collection of new paintings for Open Studios 2021.

As part of his studio reorganisation, there will be a number of artworks available to buy that have been painted for demonstration purposes during art courses and painting holidays. These will be unframed, and most will be unmounted, and therefore offered for sale at very reasonable prices. Also on display will be a number of sketchbooks containing drawings and paintings accumulated over a number of years.

Studio opening times during May are yet to be confirmed, but work can be viewed at other times by appointment, subject to current restrictions.

Visit the @newburytoday online gallery https://bit.ly/3au6PWg to see more of Kevin’s work.

https://www.kevinscully.co.uk

The Ampelakia House, Skopelos