Happy World Book Day! Tune into rapper MC Grammar

First official WBD song released

DECCA Records have released the first official World Book Day song from the nation’s favourite rapping English teacher MC Grammar – all proceeds will be donated to the charity to support its vision to engage children from all backgrounds with a lifelong habit of reading.

MC Grammar is the creation of award-winning teacher and rapper Jacob Mitchell, who went viral in 2019 after a video of him rapping popular children’s book The Gruffalo received more than five million views.

Having struggled in school himself, the father of two credits his discovery of books as his turning point with education. He believes no child should be left behind, and that there needs to excitement, challenge, inclusion and, most importantly, fun in the classroom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpTkjssrL4k

WHO will you be this World Book Day? Today is World Book Day and children all across the district will be dressing up as their favourite characters. To celebrate we will be printing a special supplement in next week’s Newbury Weekly News. Send your photos to picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk

