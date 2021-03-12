Arlington Arts to Light it in Red again as crisis in live events industry continues

Arlington Arts will light up red again on Tuesday night in support of the events industry's Light it in Red campaign, showing solidarity for those who work or have worked in this hard-hit sector.

Previous campaigns have raised the profile of the industry's dire situation as festivals, events and performances were unable to safely open between lockdowns.

This campaign is for all those still working or training and those who have had to walk away due to personal and financial hardship, to show support for those who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, for those that have lost family members, for those that have lost homes and livelihoods and for those that have put their lives on hold. As the message is one of hope and support, people are being asked to use the symbol of a heart to send their message - illuminating buildings and social media.

Arlington Arts have partnered up with UK Live sound (Reading), ITM AV (Wokingham), RPA Sound (Southampton), SKAN PA (Newbury) and WCE-AV (Maidenhead) to show support to the industry.

The campaign runs from March 15-19, and Tuesday marks a year since the first restrictions were announced in England. It has been a hard year for many, the events industry has been hit very badly and many businesses are on the brink of collapse.

Research from the Business Visits and Events Partnership, the body which represents the UK’s events industry to government, found 30 per cent of self-employed workers in the industry are not eligible for any support at all. Only 17 per cent were qualified to apply for Universal Credit and 55 per cent of respondents were unable to apply for the Self-Employment Income Support scheme.

75 per cent of event businesses indicate that at least 60 per cent of original capacity is needed to be financially viable, so the likely social distancing restrictions will put further strain on these businesses.