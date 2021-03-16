Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Huge disappointment at defacing of Reading Gaol Banksy

Vandals spray artwork with red paint

The Banksy artwork on the wall of Reading prison has been vandalised with red spray paint. 

Create Escape shows a man escaping from Reading Prison down a knotted paper rope leading to a typewriter - which has been sprayed over and 'Team Robbo', a rival tag, written beneath.
 
Reading Borough Council has expressed its 'huge disappointment' that the Banksy has been defaced. Reacting to the images this morning which appeared on the Ministry of Justice land at the vacant prison site, leader Jason Brock said: “This is obviously hugely disappointing following the initial excitement in Reading recently when Banksy’s artwork appeared. How anyone can somehow think this is acceptable is completely beyond me, even if this is an extension of a historic feud, as is being suggested. There is understandable anger across the town today.

 “The vacant Reading Goal site, including the perimeter wall which Banksy’s artwork is on, is private land owned by the Ministry of Justice.

 “When the original artwork appeared, the council made contact with the Ministry of Justice to ask it to make suitable arrangements to protect the image. We will now be contacting them again to see what action it intends to take. I've seen many people supporting the idea of restoring the artwork, which I also back in principle. As long as the site remains in the Ministry of Justice's ownership, however, they would need to take the lead in facilitating this.”

The news comes the day after Reading Borough Council submitted a formal bid to the Ministry of Justice for the vacant Reading Goal site, which has been empty and unused since December 2103. The plan is, if the bid is accepted, to convert it into an arts hub for the community.

 

