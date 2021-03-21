The Base's Wildlife Photographer of the Year 56 show tickets now on sale

IT's great news that The Base has been able to reschedule the Natural History Museum's prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year 56 exhibition so, if a little later than planned, you can now book your ticket to visit between Monday, May 17 May and Sunday, June 13. All tickets must be booked in advance with a time slot.

This is based on the assumption that exhibitions will be permitted from the May 17, but if this should change, the Corn Exchange will be in touch to discuss your booking.

Featuring exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world, Wildlife Photographer of the Year 56 uses photography's unique emotive power to engage and inspire audiences, encouraging a future of advocating for the planet.

Demand is expected to be high for the limited run of this exhibition, so early booking is advised in order to secure your preferred time slot.

Mon 17 May - Sun 13 Jun | 10am - 5pm (last entry 4pm)

Tickets £9 (£7.50 concs, £6 under-16s, £7 groups of 10+, under-5s free)

www.cornexchangenew.com