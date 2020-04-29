Giant Asteroid 1998 OR2 passing Earth today

Giant Asteroid passing Earth today
Wed, 29 Apr 2020
ASTEROID 1998 OR2 will pass within four million miles of Earth today.
Although it is in no danger of colliding with our planet, the 1.5-mile-wide asteroid is classified as 'potentially hazardous'.
The Nasa-tracked rock's orbit is also expected to bring the object within a million miles of Earth in 2079.
Every year, the Earth is hit by about 6,100 meteors large enough to reach the ground - or about 17 every day. Most of them fall unnoticed, in uninhabited areas.
The fly-by comes just days after a much smaller asteroid, named 2020 HX3, flew past Earth at approximately 157,000 miles. The asteroid, measuring between 11 and 24 metres, skimmed the Earth on Friday, April 24, at a speed of 33,000 mph.
If you have a telescope you might be able to spot the giant rock flies by at 19,461 mph or you can watch live with Virtual Telescope from 6.30pm this evening
