Bright Starlink 3 pass tonight and Flower Moon

Visibility is good and you'll see an amazing moon

Amateur Thatcham astronomer captures busy nighttime sky on camera

IF you looked out last night you will have seen a good pass of Satellites and tonight you will have another chance at 10.38pm.

Starlink 3 will pass overhead from the west and should be just as visible.

While you're out there take a good look at the Moon, which will be a full Super Moon tomorrow and keep an eye out for meteors and other satellites.

It really is the best time to be gazing at the night sky.

