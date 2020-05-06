Bright Starlink 3 pass tonight and Flower Moon
Wed, 06 May 2020
IF you looked out last night you will have seen a good pass of Satellites and tonight you will have another chance at 10.38pm.
Starlink 3 will pass overhead from the west and should be just as visible.
While you're out there take a good look at the Moon, which will be a full Super Moon tomorrow and keep an eye out for meteors and other satellites.
It really is the best time to be gazing at the night sky.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News