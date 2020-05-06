Bright Starlink 3 pass tonight and Flower Moon

IF you looked out last night you will have seen a good pass of Satellites and tonight you will have another chance at 10.38pm.

Starlink 3 will pass overhead from the west and should be just as visible.

While you're out there take a good look at the Moon, which will be a full Super Moon tomorrow and keep an eye out for meteors and other satellites.

It really is the best time to be gazing at the night sky.