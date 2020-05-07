Flower Moon last super Moon of 2020 - look out for it when you #Clapforcarers and NHS

THE final Super Moon of 2020 will be at its most impressive today with the Flower Moon appearing six per cent larger than normal.

It is the third and final Super Moon of 2020. A Super Moon appears to be about six per cent larger than a typical full moon and around 14 per cent bigger than a micromoon, which is when the moon is at its furthest point from Earth

The moon will be at its fullest at 11.45am this morning, but as it is daylight it will not be visible in the UK. However, it will be a spectacular sight this evening when you are out clapping for carers at 8pm and on into the night.

It was named the Flower Moon by early Native American tribes. NASA explained: “Going by the seasons, as the second full Moon of spring, the Native American tribes of the northeastern United States called this the Flower Moon, as flowers are abundant this time of year in most of these areas.

Steve Harris, from Newbury Astronomical Society, descbribes what makes a Super Moon: "There are two factors that produce the effect we call the Super Moon - one is a physical effect and the other is illusionary.

"The first effect is to do with the orbit of the Moon around Earth. Like most orbiting bodies the orbit of the Moon is elliptical and not circular. This means the Moon will be closer to Earth at one point that we call ‘perigee’ and furthest away at the point we call ‘apogee’. At apogee the Moon can be up to 406,700km away from Earth, but at perigee it can be as close as only 356,500km."

