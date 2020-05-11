Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham view of May's Super Flower Moon

THE last full Super Moon of the year has been caught on camera by Neil Brailsford in Thatcham.

May's Super Moon was at its peak on last week, but on many evenings the clouds got in the way.

However, Mr Brailsford managed to capture this detailed view of the moon's surface during a break in the clouds.

If you have pictures of the moon and stars you would like to share email geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk 

