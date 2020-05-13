Mindfulness in lockdown – chill to this Moon video accompanied by a chorus of birds

THE night sky is always a source of wonder and during lockdown more and more people have been out stargazing and spotting planets and meteor showers, as well as man-made satellites in orbit.

You have sent many of your photographs to Newburytoday and we have loved putting together cosmic galleries of your shots.

They have been viewed far and wide and one astronomer in Luton – whose aunt lived near Basingstoke for about 50 years, so he is familiar with the area – sent in the picture above of May's Flower Moon and wanted to share this video that he took at dusk in early May.

The noise you hear are the birds chirruping as they settle down for the night and we hope you'll agree it is an amazing chance to see the Moon close up.

Steve Hofmann, who took the video, told me: "I spotted the pictures of Moon that Newbury people had sent in and I just thought I would like to share this video."

Mr Hofmann told me that it was taken using a Nikon p1000 on a tripod, with no tracker "so I had to move it by hand, hence the wobble midway through the video".

Enjoy.