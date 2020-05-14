Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Starlink 7 to launch from Cape Canaveral

Next batch of Elon Musk-funded satellites heading for space

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

We have lift off - Starlink 7 to launch from Cape Canaveral

STARLINK 7 - another 60 satellites - are scheduled to be launched on Sunday, May 17.

It is the eighth launch of the Starlink series and will take the total number of satellites in orbit from this project to 480.

The Starlink satellites are the brainchild of business tycoon Elon Musk, who owns US company SpaceX and who intends to eventually have 12,000 of them in the sky. They are intended to provide satellite internet access.

But they are not popular with astronomers who fear that they will interfere with the natural spectacles that the stars and planets provide.

The launch is planned to take place at 9am UK time and can be watched live from Cape Canaveral, Florida. However, this can change if the weather is not favourable or there are technical issues.

Because of the early morning launch time it won't be possible to see the satellites over the UK straight after, but they may be visible in the evening - to start with they will look like a very tight white line.

You can watch the launch live here

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Murder investigation launched after death of one-month-old baby in Newbury

Murder investigation launched after death of one month old baby in Newbury

Hedgehog with litter of hoglets spotted in Woolhampton garden

Hedgehog with litter of hoglets spotted in Woolhampton garden

"Don't feed our horses" say angry owners

"Don't feed our horses" say angry owners

West Berkshire recycling centres to reopen this week – but you'll need to book

West Berkshire's recycling centres to reopen this week

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33